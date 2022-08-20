How much it costs to raise a child is now more than $300K, according to recent estimate

Higher childcare costs are forcing families to reshuffle budgets as inflation drives up the cost of everything from daycare to gasoline.

The cost of raising a child through high school has gone up, thanks to inflation.

For a married, middle-income couple it now takes on average $310,605 to raise a child born in 2015 through the age of 17.

That comes out to more than $18,000 a year on average.

The Brookings Institution came up with the estimate based on numbers from the U.S. Agriculture Department for a couple with two children.

The price tag includes a range of child expenses, including food, healthcare, clothing, childcare and activities.

Back in 2015, a federal government projection put the total child-raising cost at more than $233,000.

A senior fellow at Brookings suggests many couples will take more time to consider whether to have a first or second child.