Baby formula shortage: Experts warn against DIY options, replacements

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't DIY your baby formula. That's the message doctors are sending parents amid the formula shortage.With the extremely limited supply of infant formula due to the recalls and supply chain issues parents are struggling to find solutions.ABC News Med Unit's Dr. Yang and Dr. Fujimura put together some helpful warnings and possible temporary solutions.Children over 6 months of age may be able to consume whole cow's milk temporarily, the experts said. But they noted that parents should check with their doctor, since it is usually not recommended until 12 months of age.Switching brands may be okay, they added. Parents can consider breast milk if possible, but hoarding more than two weeks is strongly discouraged.The experts said its important not to make your own formula from ingredients at the store, such as powdered cow milk or raw milk and sugar. Homemade formula risks starving or poisoning your infant.Cow's milk is too low in iron for the nutritional needs of babies under 6 months old, the experts said. Malnourishment through iron-starvation affects your baby's blood count and can cause it to drop to dangerous levels. Since blood carries oxygen to the rest of the body, a low enough blood count can further starve the baby's organs, including their brain, of oxygen. Cow's milk is also high in sugar, which means your infant may balk at drinking healthier options after they've tasted cow's milk.Almond milk and other plant-based milks are often too low in protein and calcium for an infant, the experts said. Malnourishment through protein-starvation can affect your baby's ability to make necessary proteins, including antibodies that fight infection.They also warned against watering down formula and using cow's milk or milk alternatives for those under 6 months old. Do not use toddler formula as substitutes for infant formula, they added.The FDA and AAP warned against using formula sold overseas. The FDA does not regulate products sold outside of the US and there could be contamination or formulation quality control issues that the FDA does not regulate.Do not use expired formula, the experts added. The safety and nutrition of expired formula cannot be verified.