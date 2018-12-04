Woman pleads with burglars after baby's ashes stolen: 'Please. Please. Return it.'

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby's ashes stolen during robbery at West University Place home

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A mother wants to send a message to the strangers who broke into her family's home; What they took was irreplaceable.

"Please. Please. Return it. Give it to somebody else. Turn it into the police department," Siobahn Gracely pleaded.

Her family's home in the 2700 block of Robinhood in West University Place was burglarized on Saturday. Burglars ransacked the home, and among the things taken was a white box containing her son's ashes. He died as an infant, and the box had never been opened.

"We place so much value on those ashes and we would really love to have them returned to us," Gracely said.

The crooks may have thought there was jewelry inside, but once they realize otherwise, Gracely thinks they'll throw away everything. The box has a teddy bear on top. The funeral home told Gracely the ashes are in a small bag inside.

"Hopefully, hopefully someone will see it. You do hear stories of these ashes found and returned," Gracely said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West University Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberychild deathmotherhoodu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
American Airlines says video shows woman in wheelchair not abandoned at O'Hare
Man jumps from second floor to escape home invasion on West Side
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Extra-alarm fire breaks out at egg farm in Grant Park, Ill.
Video: Man beaten into coma during vicious NYC robbery
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Missing Florida woman's family to ID body found in Costa Rica
Show More
Horrific abuse allegations revealed in boy's torture, murder
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
Geneva teachers on strike after contract negotiations break down
More News