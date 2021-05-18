Business

Bank of America raising minimum wage to $25 by 2025

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2021

Bank of America said Tuesday that it will raise the hourly minimum wage of its US employees to $25 by 2025.

"It costs us a few hundreds million dollar a year ... but it's an investment," the bank's CEO Brian Moynihan told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Tuesday, adding that It's about maintaining a "great standard of living for our teammates."

Paying more also helps give employees a "career mindset" and ultimately breeds loyalty, he added. And that, in turn, is the way shareholders get paid back in this initiative.

"The key is for big companies like ours to set a standard," Moynihan said. "We think it's part of sharing our success with our communities."

It's not the first time Bank of America has raised the minimum wage for its employees. In 2017 the bank raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Two years later the company announced it would lift that level to $20 over the coming two years - and did so ahead of schedule, with an increase that impacted more than 200,000 workers.

SEE ALSO: These are the states raising the minimum wage in 2021
EMBED More News Videos

Costco will raise its starting rate for hourly store workers in the United States to $16 an hour, putting its starting wage above rivals such as Amazon, Target and Best Buy.



It's another move in the nationwide debate around minimum wage, which picked up again during the pandemic and following the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who supports lifting the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. The president endorsed this again recently in his address to the joint session of Congress on April 28.

Last month, Biden also signed an executive order lifting the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $15 in early 2022 from the current level of $10.95.

At Bank of America, along with the employee changes announced Tuesday, the bank will also require its vendors and suppliers to pay their employees at least $15 an hour. This affects more than 2,000 vendor firms and 43,000 vendor employees. Already, 99% of vendors are now paying $15 an hour minimum, Moynihan said.

Meanwhile, other banks are also raising wages, albeit not as aggressively.

EMBED More News Videos

The company that owns Olive Garden is raising wages in a bid to attract workers.



JPMorgan Chase announced in 2018 that it would increase minimum pay from $15 to $18 per hour for 22,000 employees depending on their local cost of living. In Washington, DC, the bank committed to $18 per hour.

Citigroup raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2019.

During an interview in April 2019 - a year before the pandemic derailed America's strong labor market - JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said raising minimum wages was "not an arms race" for the private sector, defending his bank's decision not to increase its minimum wages. Dimon added that the banking sector was doing rather well in terms of paying its employees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomypersonal financefinanceminimum wagebank of america
RELATED
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2021
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News