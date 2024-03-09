Will 'Barbie' be 'Kenough' to win at the Oscars? Full list of film's 9 Academy Awards nominations

Variety reports that Ryan Gosling will sing the Oscar-nominated power ballad, "I'm Just Ken," from "Barbie" at the 96th Academy Awards.

"Barbie" took the summer by storm, leading at the box office and receiving nine total Oscar nominations, including two that will compete for original song.

Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated in the supporting acting categories for their roles as Ken and Gloria. Margot Robbie, who played the protagonist Barbie, did not receive an acting nomination.

Margot Robbie, left, and writer/director Greta Gerwig pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Director Greta Gerwig also did not receive a directing nomination.

Both Robbie and Gerwig are up for producer and adapted screenplay nominations, respectively.

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas will compete with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for best original songs. Billie will perform her song, "What was I made for." at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Here is every Oscar nomination for "Barbie."

Performance by an actress in a supporting role -- America Ferrera

Performance by an actor in a supporting role -- Ryan Gosling

Achievement in costume design -- Jacqueline Durran

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) -- "I'm Just Ken" - Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) -- "What Was I Made For?" - Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best motion picture of the year -- David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

Achievement in production design -- Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Adapted screenplay -- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP