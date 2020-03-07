Man shot and killed at Airbnb rental home in Barrington Hills

By
BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning while at a house party in a northwest suburban Airbnb rental home.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Barrington Hills home in the 300 block of Old Sutton Road at 3:22 a.m., police said.



The large party took place at a home being rented on a short-term basis by individuals from outside of the area, according to police. After some type of disagreement, there were gunshots.

The deceased male victim has not yet been identified.

When officers arrived in the morning, investigators said some of the party-goers had already taken off.

Barrington Hills police are calling this an isolated incident.

The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.

Airbnb released a statement about the shooting, "The safety of our community is our priority. We are outraged by the reported criminal violence and are in touch with local law enforcement to support their investigation."

No one is in custody, as of late Saturday.

Police said they've been in contact with the property owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
barrington hillsbarringtonairbnbfatal shootinggun violencepartyman killedman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News