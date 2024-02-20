Barrington stabbing leaves 2 injured, fire chief says

Barrington fire officials said two people were injure din a stabbing on Walton Street Monday night.

Barrington fire officials said two people were injure din a stabbing on Walton Street Monday night.

Barrington fire officials said two people were injure din a stabbing on Walton Street Monday night.

Barrington fire officials said two people were injure din a stabbing on Walton Street Monday night.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were stabbed in northwest suburban Barrington Monday night, fire officials said.

Police cars were seen in a townhouse community in the 200-block of Walton Street.

Barrington's fire chief said both people were taken to area hospitals, but he would not provide any information about their conditions or what led up to the stabbings.

A neighbor said it's a quiet area.

"You don't see that much here and when something like that happens, it's noticeable," said

Further details were not immediately available.