WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Barrington stabbing leaves 2 injured, fire chief says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 20, 2024 11:17AM
2 injured in Barrington stabbing
Barrington fire officials said two people were injure din a stabbing on Walton Street Monday night.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were stabbed in northwest suburban Barrington Monday night, fire officials said.

Police cars were seen in a townhouse community in the 200-block of Walton Street.

Barrington's fire chief said both people were taken to area hospitals, but he would not provide any information about their conditions or what led up to the stabbings.

A neighbor said it's a quiet area.

"You don't see that much here and when something like that happens, it's noticeable," said

Further details were not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW