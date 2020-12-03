Windy City LIVE

Get a new tub or shower in a day with Bath Fitter

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Bath Fitter.

While sheltering in place, the little pleasures in life matter more than ever, like taking a nice long soak in the bathtub or a nice hot shower. But what if your bathtub is looking dreary? Bath Fitter can save the day and have your bathtub or shower looking brand new - in just a day! Michael Turner from Bath Fitter chatted with Val about their process and the special deal going on - $500 off, and for the first 20 callers at 888-798-9757 - they will get an extra $250 off!!!

To a free consultation head to BathFitter.com.
