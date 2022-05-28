BBQ ready for summer with Chef Dominique Leach of Lexington Betty's Smokehouse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Planning to fire up the grill this Memorial Day weekend? Chef Dominique Leach with Lexington Betty's Smokehouse has some tips and recipes to keep in mind.
Leach's businesses is a story of survival after her food truck was set on fire in front of her home in 2017. But after hard work and dedication, she's now it's taken over a former food hall in Pullman at 756 E 111th Street.
Lexington Betty Smokehouse will be part of the historic Pullman district, which is significant since the area continues to attract major businesses like Amazon. It's all part of a long-range plan to revitalize the area.
Lexington Betty Smokehouse offers southern-style barbecue with Chicago touch
Dominique says, "I am thrilled and honored to be part of this historic neighborhood and its future." Her areas of expertise are not limited to BBQ.
She is also trained in pastries, Italian cuisine, and French technique.
Leach recommends serving up some Wagyu Beef Burgers with caramelized onion, aged smoked gouda, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun.
Domonique says to pair it with classic summer sides like Baked Beans and Coleslaw.
Leach who was also featured on Good Morning America's Ultimate Pit Master challenge.
Check out her Grilled Jerk Shrimp with Mango Salsa recipe which she says is perfect for summer.
