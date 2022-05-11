GMA brings United States of BBQ tour to Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Good Morning America is visiting cities around the country as part of is "United States of BBQ looking for the best barbecue.
Wednesday morning, they are visiting Soul and Smoke in north suburban Evanston while also featuring BBQ from Lexington Betty Smokehouse.
ABC7's Greg Dutra will be among the judges to sample BBQ delights. You can watch the BBQ showdown on GMA starting at 7 a.m. on ABC7.
Previous stops on GMA's tour include Dallas and Washington D.C.
