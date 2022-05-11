Food & Drink

GMA brings United States of BBQ tour to Evanston

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

GMA brings United States of BBQ tour to Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Good Morning America is visiting cities around the country as part of is "United States of BBQ looking for the best barbecue.

Wednesday morning, they are visiting Soul and Smoke in north suburban Evanston while also featuring BBQ from Lexington Betty Smokehouse.

ABC7's Greg Dutra will be among the judges to sample BBQ delights. You can watch the BBQ showdown on GMA starting at 7 a.m. on ABC7.

Previous stops on GMA's tour include Dallas and Washington D.C.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkevanstongmabbqrestaurantgood morning america
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
8 shot, 2 seriously injured, in Jackson Park shootings: CPD
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
Armed person inside Romeoville bank fatally shot by SWAT: police
Joe Biden Kankakee: POTUS visiting farm, IBEW convention
Palestine and Israel: Reporter killed during West Bank raid
VIDEO: Outer Banks houses collapse into ocean
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Side shooting, CPD says
Show More
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Lincoln Park residents meet with CPD over rising crime
CPS softball team forced to forfeit game for lack of school buses
Chicago expanding free lead pipe replacement program
Chicago Weather: Warm Wednesday and cooler lakeside
More TOP STORIES News