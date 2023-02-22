Death of young League City pitcher inspires bone marrow donations, saving life of California man

BE THE MATCH: A League City father made a life-saving donation to a stranger in California years after losing his son to liver cancer

LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS -- Joseph Fleming loved baseball.

His coaches nicked named him "Dirty Change" because of the change-up pitch he would often throw during League City little league competitions.

Joseph was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 and would later die at the age of 10.

As a way to celebrate their late son, Kellie and Jeremiah Price founded Josephs Warriors.

The organization raises and donates money, along with goodie bags and quilts, to families with children fighting cancer in the greater Houston area.

The top fundraiser for Josephs Warriors is the Dirty Change Classic a baseball tournament held annually at the League City Sportsplex, with games played on

Joseph Fleming field.

Josephs Warriors welcomes Be the Match to its baseball tournament every year.

At the event, a bone marrow registry drive is held, during which cheeks are swabbed in hopes of finding a match to help cure someone diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers.

Jeremiah was swabbed at the tournament in 2018.

A year later, he received a life-altering call - he was a match for a total stranger.

Jeremiah donated blood stem cells to save the life of Donald Anderson in California. He was a battling leukemia.

"Its very emotional every time I think of that. I just think about how blessed I am to have him as a donor for me" Anderson said.

Jeremiah is more than a donor to Donald. The two are now dear friends meeting often.