The best beauty products for eyes, lips and face

Whether you're looking for a new lash-lifting mascara or a lip plumper for added volume, these seven beauty products have something for everyone. We've listed products by category to help you shop for what you need below.

The best makeup and beauty products to shop

Eyes

33% off Amazon Maybelline New York Shadow Blocks $9

$13.49 Shop Now

If you're looking for a budget-friendly eyeshadow palette, try these Maybelline New York Shadow Blocks. Each block comes with two matte eyeshadow shades and a shimmer shade.

Amazon ILIA - Limitless Lash Mascara $28 Shop Now

With over 10,000 purchases in the past month, this Ilia mascara is Amazon's number-one choice. The brand states that the mascara is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free. Customers with sensitive skin have left five-star reviews for this product.

Lips

Ulta Beauty FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Ice Cooling Lip Luminizer $26 Shop Now

This Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb has made the Allure's 2023 Best of Beauty list. This gloss is great if you're looking for a lip plumper, and the brand states that its cooling effect will give your lips a long-lasting shine. The Fenty Beauty brand is also cruelty-free.

Sephora Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine $24 Shop Now

This vegan lip balm is a fan favorite with seven different colors to choose from. I have three of the seven balms, which I think are extremely moisturizing.

Ulta beauty MAC Chestnut Lip Pencil $24 Shop Now

This MAC Chestnut Lip Liner is an everyday staple in my makeup bag. The formula of the pencil is smooth and is a great addition to any lip combo.

Face

36% off Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $16

$25 Shop Now

The viral Snail Mucin is now on sale. Said to repair and rejuvenate your skin, the brand states that this snail mucin is beneficial to those with dark spots, acne and dry skin.

Amazon Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen $28 Shop Now

If you're looking for a sunscreen that doesn't leave a white cast; try the Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen. The brand states this sunscreen is invisible and scentless, great for all skin types.

