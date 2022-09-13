Man charged with attempted kidnapping after video shows individual grabbing girl on NW Side: CPD

Surveillance video captured a man attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl after offering her mother cash for the child, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted kidnapping after video captured an individual trying to grab a 5-year-old girl who was walking with her mother last week on the Northwest Side.

Gerardo Posadas, who also lives on the Northwest Side, has been charged with aggravated battery in a public place and attempted aggravated kidnapping of an individual under 13 years old, Chicago police announced Monday night.

The moment a man attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old girl on the city's Northwest Side was captured on surveillance video, Chicago police said.

Police shared video of a man who they say tried to grab a 5-year-old girl, who was walking with her mom. It happened in broad daylight Thursday near Fullerton and Laramie avenues.

Just before noon, investigators said a man followed the mother and child in the 5100-block of West Fullerton before approaching the woman and offering money for the young girl.

When the mother refused, the suspect tried to grab the girl by the hair and pull her toward him. The family fought back and were able to get away. Police blurred their faces for their protection.

The brazen attempted daylight abduction captured by a neighborhood security camera has left some in the Belmont Cragin community on edge.

"I'm afraid," neighborhood resident Marlene Estrada said. "We pray for this area. We pray for this area every, every day."