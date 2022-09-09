Video: Man attempts to kidnap girl, 5, after offering her mother cash on NW Side, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man tried to kidnap a 5-year-old girl after offering her mother cash for her.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video captured a man attempting to kidnap a five-year-old girl on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred about 11:58 a.m. as a woman and her five-year-old daughter were walking on the sidewalk in the 5100-block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.

A male suspect approached them and offered the mother cash for her daughter, police said. After the mother refused, the man then tried to pull the girl by the hair toward him, police said.

The mother and the girl were able to get away, police said.

Police describe the suspect as being 20-25 years old, 5'5"-5'7" with a thin bear, bright red hair, wearing a black hat, black t-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area detectives at (312) 746-6554.