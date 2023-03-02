Jeep assembly plant in Belvidere shut down indefinitely, leaving employees in limbo

There are major questions for 1,300 workers at a Jeep manufacturer in Belvidere after the assembly line's temporary shutdown.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WLS) -- There are major questions for 1,300 workers at a Jeep manufacturer in Belvidere after the assembly line's temporary shutdown.

While they haven't lost their jobs yet, it's forcing them to make some very tough decisions. A permanent closure of the plant could leave a devastating impact.

The mood was grim for most of those walking out of a UAW Local 1268 meeting held Wednesday in Rockford to discuss their members' future.

Around 1,350 people were laid off Tuesday when Belvidere's Stellantis assembly plant went dark. The company is "idling" the plant indefinitely.

"I don't want to go through all the unemployment stuff and everything," said Josse Grant, a 55-year employee. "I'm probably going to just go retire and be done with it."

The closure was announced in December, leaving long-time employees with a conundrum: relocate or lose their full retirement benefits.

"I came from the Indianapolis foundry 18 years ago," said Kenneth McClusky, a 30-year employee. "I've already done this once. I'm not really wanting to do it again, but if I have to I will."

For years the city of Belvidere has been synonymous with auto manufacturing and Chrysler. Built in the 1960s, the plant at one point employed nearly 6,000 people, becoming one of the region's main economic drivers. Most recently this was the home of the Jeep Cherokee.

Even residents' water bills here are lower. That may soon change even as Stellantis has not announced whether the plant's idling will become permanent or not.

"We are in a dilemma of waiting," Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris said. "It's not a comfortable position to be in when you're waiting and there isn't a whole lot more you can do."

In announcing the closure, Stellantis blamed increased costs related to the electrification of the auto industry. Belvidere's mayor said it's time for the federal government to step in with incentives to keep this plant from closing permanently.

"If we lose the plant here, we lose the plant in the state. We lose the plant in the region," Morris said. "And we lose the plant potentially in this country."