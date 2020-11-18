Society

Gary boy Ben Watkin dies while battling rare cancer at age 14

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Ben Watkins, an orphaned Gary teen who competed on "MasterChef Junior," has died while battling a rare form of cancer, his uncle said.

Watkins' uncle said he died at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where he was being treated. Anthony Edward said Watkins was having a hard time recovering after his second round of chemotherapy, and had been on a ventilator for about two weeks.

Edwards said Watkins died of a heart attack. His family is grieving their tremendous loss.

"MasterChef Junior" host Gordon Ramsey tweeted his condolences, writing in part, "Ben you were an incredibly talented home cook and even stronger young man. Your young life had so many tough turns but you always persevered. Sending all the love to Ben Watkins' family with this terrible loss."

ABC7 Eyewitness News first met Watkins in 2017 at a fundraiser held following the death of his parents when he was 11.

RELATED: Love for Ben: Gary community raises money for orphaned boy's education

He was an aspiring chef and engineer.
