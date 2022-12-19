Benito Juarez shooting: Students plan walkout protest after 2 killed outside Chicago school

Chicago police released a surveillance photo Saturday of a suspect believed to be involved in a deadly shooting

One of the victims' sister described being on the phone with her little brother during his final moments.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A student-led walkout is planned for Monday at Benito Juarez Community Academy, after two teenagers were shot and killed outside on school grounds last week.

The organizer of that walkout said students plan to leave classes midday for an hour in protest against the violence that claimed two lives outside the school.

"It was scary for me. It was scary for everyone," said Kiya, a Sophomore student at Benito Juarez. "And, I felt like something had to be done."

Kiya is turning a traumatic school day into action.

"I felt like it's beyond the situation, and if we don't do anything about it, I feel like it'll get worse," she said.

On Friday, another student at Kiya's school, Brandon Perez, and his friend Nathan Billegas, were shot and killed outside on school grounds.

Two other teenagers were also hurt in the shooting.

Chicago Police released photos of a person they said is connected to the shooting.

The deadly case has Kiya now planning a student walkout and vigil near the growing memorial, hoping her school's administration will address a lingering concern, which she said, plagues the hallways.

"I want Benito Juarez to be more safer because, honestly, I felt like this situation wouldn't have happened if it wasn't a lot of gang activity around the school," Kiya said. "It's scary for us people, like me, that are not gang-affiliated, that has to go to school every day and then wonder, like, 'Dang, am I going to get shot?'"

Her efforts come together as parishioners gathered for Sunday mass at nearby St. Procopius Church, remembering the young lives cut short and the families, students and staff who were forever impacted.

"We are all one family, and we don't need that. We don't need violence, and we need to make some noise about that," said Pastor Adan Sandoval, with St. Procopius Catholic Church.

"I don't want anyone to feel like they're scared to come to school or anything, like, that's why I'm doing it. And I'm doing it for other schools, too, that have to go through this," Kiya said.

That walkout is expected at 12:55 p.m.

There is still no one is in custody in this case.

