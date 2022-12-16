4 teens shot, 1 killed, outside school in Pilsen, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four teens shot, one killed, in a shooting near a Chicago high school Friday.

Chicago fire officials said the four teens were shot near Benito Juarez High School in the 2100-block of Laflin Street in the Pilsen neighborhood.

A 16-year-old male was pronounced dead on arrival. Another 16-year-old male was taken to Stroger hospital in critical condition. A third 16-year-old male and a16-year-old female were also taken to Stroger hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials said the shooting happened outside the school and one of the victims ran inside during the incident.

This is a developing story and more will be updated when it becomes available.

