Bensenville high school staff member under investigation for inappropriate conduct, school says

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban high school staff member is under investigation for inappropriate conduct.

A police investigation is ongoing into a staff member at Fenton High School in Bensenville, the school said.

The school said the alleged misconduct might have happened years ago, but documents related to the investigation are now spreading.

"We have discovered police documents pertaining to this ongoing investigation are circulating on social media," Superintendent James Ongtengco wrote in an alert sent to Fenton High School families.

The staff member is on administrative leave and the school is cooperating with the investigation, the superintendent said.