Bernie's Book Bank holding 3rd annual 'Walk As One Chicago'

ByTony Smith via WLS logo
23 minutes ago
A non-profit dedicated to increasing book ownership among children in Chicago is gearing up for its annual fundraiser.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, Bernie's Book Bank, a non-profit organization will once again partner with ESPN Chicago 1000 for "Walk As One Chicago."

It is a 20 mile circular route departing from Guaranteed Rate Field and stopping at iconic Chicago sports stadiums including Wrigley Field. Along the 20-mile walk, walkers will stop by a school where the children receive books from Bernie's Book Bank and see the impact of their fundraising efforts firsthand. The event kicks off at 8:30AM at Guaranteed Rate Field.

To register for the walk, click here.

If you are interested in learning more about Bernie's Book Bank, click here or text "WALK4BOOKS" to 44-321.

