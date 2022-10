Best Buddies Illinois celebrates 'Champion of the Year' at Harold Washington Library in Loop

Best Buddies Illinois is celebrating its "Champion of the Year" at the Harold Washington Library on State Street in Chicago's Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Put your competitive hat on!

Best Buddies Illinois is recognizing the community's most active leaders at the 2022 Best Buddies Champions Gala.

SEE ALSO | Making Strides Against Breast Cancer returns to Chicago's Soldier Field

The event is happening in Chicago on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Harold Washington Library from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Individual tickets cost $150, or $250 for a pair.

RELATED | 100 Black Men of Chicago annual college scholarship fair returned after 2-year hiatus