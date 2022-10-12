Making Strides Against Breast Cancer returns to Chicago's Soldier Field

The American Cancer Society is hosting its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Saturday starting at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The event begins at Soldier Field and registration opens at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Online pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Funds raised through the Making Strides movement allow the American Cancer Society to serve breast cancer patients and their families where and when they need it most, even during a global pandemic.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer's pre-walk program will be emceed by ABC7 Chicago's Roz Varon and Judy Hsu.

To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event and how you can become involved, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/ChicagoIL