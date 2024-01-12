Best cozy finds to shop this winter from weighted plushies to wearable blankets

Staying cozy this winter is a must and while many of us have self-care rituals we religiously follow, a few cozy items can help push your time with yourself or your significant other to the top.

ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom have rounded up the best cozy products below, including options that are currently on sale. From a weighted plushie to help relieve anxiety and stress to a wearable blanket that will make all your household chores just a little more fun, here are the best cozy products you can shop right now.

20% off Cariuma Cariuma Therma Suede Boots $119.20

These Cariuma boots are lined with vegan shearling for extra warmth during those cold winter days. They are made from water-repellent fabric and they have a natural rubber sole for maximum durability. Also, the brand is both sustainable and eco-conscious, planting two trees for every pair of shoes sold. Get a pair for 20% off right now with the ABC-exclusive coupon code, ABC20.

16% off Amazon The Comfy $49.99

This Shark Tank favorite is an oversized blanket hoodie that you can wear while lounging on the couch. It's incredibly warm and easy to clean with a simple toss in the washing machine. And right now, it's up to 20% off.

20% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Robe $136

Crafted from an ultra-absorbent cotton-viscose blend, this cozy robe is the perfect post-shower accessory. It's also got an adjustable tie waist and spacious pockets for all your essentials. Right now it's 20% off in all three colors.

15% off Amazon Hugimals $54.40

Hugimals are weighted plush animals, made to feel like a hug when you hold them against your chest. Each weighted plush is 4.5 pounds and is designed to aid better sleep and reduce stress and anxiety. There are five different animal types available, although we recommend shopping the best-selling Sam the Sloth. Use code ABCHUGIMALS at checkout for 15% off.

15% off Buffy Buffy Cloud Comforter $123.25

Made from 105 ultra-fine layers, this plush comforter is both breathable and lightweight. It's machine washable, gentle on the skin and can be shopped in three sizes. Right now, it's also 15% off for a limited time.



* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.