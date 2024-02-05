Five of the best carriers for your pets

Traveling with your pets can be difficult. Whether you're traveling by road or by air, you may want something to carry your pet in. These five pet carriers available to shop below will offer a vast array of options for dog and cat owners.

Features we looked out for

Expandable: Our pets need comfort and space; shop the expandable section for carriers with extra room.

Meets FAA Requirements: These carriers meet FAA requirements for those who want to travel on planes with their pets. To meet FAA requirements, your pet carrier should be the proper size to fit underneath an airline seat. Check your airline for these requirements before flying.

Road trip friendly: These carriers are great to use if you're going on a road trip with your pets. They come with seatbelts and other car-compatible features.

Ventilation: Each option has mesh or other materials that offer ventilation so no matter how you're traveling, your pets have air.

Expandable carriers

Amazon Baglher Cat Carrier Bag $33.99

$39.99 Shop Now

If you're looking for an inexpensive and expandable carrier, shop this Amazon cat carrier. This carrier comes with three expandable compartments. The maximum weight for this carrier is 12 pounds.

Dimensions: 17.5"L x 12"W x 11.5"H

Amazon Pawaii Cat, Dog Carrier $39.99

This Pawaii pet carrier offers an expandable section for your pets. The three-dimensional expandable design will allow your pet to stretch out comfortably, according to the brand. This carrier also comes with a QR code tag so you can easily be contacted if the carrier is lost. The maximum weight for this carrier is 13 pounds.

Dimensions: 16.9"L x 10.6"W x 10.6"H

Meets FAA requirements

Away Away The Pet Carrier $225

This Away pet carrier is a great option for traveling on a flight with pets. This carrier meets most FAA requirements so that you can transport your animal aboard a plane. This carrier is water-resistant and can hold pets up to 18 pounds.

Dimensions: 18.7" x 10.8" x 10.75"

Road trip friendly

Amazon One for Pets Portable 2-in-1 Double Pet Kennel/Shelter $169.99

If you plan to take a road trip with your pets, this 2-in-1 Double Pet Kennel/Shelter will be a great option. According to the brand, this carrier comes with built-in straps that allow easy connection to a seatbelt.

Dimensions: 39"L x 20"W x 20"H

Amazon Lesure Small Dog Car Seat for Small Dogs $55.99

This product is both a car seat and a carrier for your pets. According to this brand, the car seat can accommodate small and medium-sized dogs and cats under 25 pounds.

Dimensions: 23"L x 22"W x 13"H

