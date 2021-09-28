CHICAGO (WLS) -- Between Friends is a nonprofit organization dedicated to "breaking the cycle of domestic violence."
The group will launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Friday with a virtual event dubbed "Light up the City 2021."
Sandy Williams, executive director, joined ABC 7 News with details.
Find more information on the group and how to help put an end to domestic violence, visit www.betweenfriendschicago.org.
Nonprofit group Between Friends kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News