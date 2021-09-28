Community & Events

Nonprofit group Between Friends kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Between Friends is a nonprofit organization dedicated to "breaking the cycle of domestic violence."

The group will launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Friday with a virtual event dubbed "Light up the City 2021."

Sandy Williams, executive director, joined ABC 7 News with details.

Find more information on the group and how to help put an end to domestic violence, visit www.betweenfriendschicago.org.
