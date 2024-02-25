She ended the message by writing, "can't wait to hear the full album!"

Dolly Parton congratulates Beyoncé for hitting No. 1 on Billboard Hot Country Chart

LOS ANGELES -- Dolly Parton is a proud Beyoncé fan.

The country legend took to social media with a note for Queen Bey about her new album.

"I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album," Parton wrote. "So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single."

She ended the message by writing, "can't wait to hear the full album!"

Beyoncé's new song "Texas Hold 'Em" debuted at the top of the Hot Country chart this week.

The official Oprah Daily account commented on Parton's post, writing, "Legends supporting legends."

Queen Latifah wrote, "Love You Dolly!!!"

Beyoncé announced new music was coming with a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl. Her songs "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" were then released, which she followed by teasing she would debut a new album on March 29.

"16 Carriages" debuted at No. 9 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

"Texas Hold 'Em" is the singer's first No. 1 single on the country charts. Beyoncé is the first Black woman or female known to be biracial to reach No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, according to Billboard.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.