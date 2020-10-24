Elderly man, 78, on bicycle fatally struck by car in Union Ridge

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 78-year-old bicyclist was killed Friday after he was struck by a car in the Union Ridge neighborhood.

The elderly man was riding his bicycle in the 6600-block of W Higgins Ave just after 1 p.m. when he was struck, according to police. The driver then lost control and ran into a nearby metal fence.

The man was pronounced at the scene, officials said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim Saturday as Czeslaw Kosman.

Police have not released any further details about the incident at this time and detectives are investigating.
