Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bicyclist was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle Friday in the Gold Coast.

At 2:20 a.m., he was riding eastbound on Oak Street when he failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a man traveling northbound in a GMC SUV in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 22-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No citations were issued.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
