CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bicyclist was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle Friday in the Gold Coast.
At 2:20 a.m., he was riding eastbound on Oak Street when he failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a man traveling northbound in a GMC SUV in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.
The 22-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No citations were issued.
The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Gold Coast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News