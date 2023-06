The Joy District in River North will be hosting large list of drag queens for a drag brunch.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Saturday, the Joy District is hosting a large list of drag queen performers. It is called "Big Gay PRIDE Drag Brunch."

It is happening from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tickets are $60 and includes bottomless mimosas and an entrée.

Khloe Daniels and Kenya Black Dupree joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the weekend fun. They will both be performing during the event. For more information about the event, click here.