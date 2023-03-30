FBI releases photos of suspects in suburban Brinks armored truck robbery

The FBI is releasing new photos in the search for a pair of armed robbers, who targeted a Brinks armored truck in Calumet City.

No one injured in Calumet City, IL armed robbery

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is releasing new photos in the search for a pair of armed robbers, who targeted a Brinks armored truck in Calumet City.

The incident took place just after 10:15 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Big Lots, located at 1699 River Oaks Dr., the FBI said.

Surveillance images show two suspects who investigators said pulled out weapons during the robbery.

SEE MORE: FBI investigating armored truck robbery in Calumet City

They're described as male suspects, wearing gray and black hooded jackets.

No one was injured in the incident.

The FBI asked the public to report tips, even anonymously at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.