FBI investigating armored truck robbery in Calumet City

The FBI is investigating a Brinks armored truck robbery that happened outside of a Calumet City Big Lots store on River Oaks Drive.

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is investigating a south suburban armored truck heist that happened on Monday morning, officials said.

Authorities said a Brinks truck driver was robbed outside of the Big Lots store in Calumet City on River Oaks Drive.

There are no reports of injuries. Investigators have not released any other information.

