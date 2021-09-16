ABC premieres

'Big Sky' season 2 trailer released: Watch it here

"Big Sky" season two premieres Sept. 30 at 10/9c on ABC
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the trailer for season 2 of ABC's 'Big Sky'

Calling all "Big Sky" fans: the trailer for season two is here!

The second season of the hit ABC drama follows detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) as they investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana. "They soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems," the network teases, "as they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers."

The show, which is based on books by C.J. Box, also stars Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic and Janina Gavankar.

Watch the trailer for season two in the player above. "Big Sky" Season 2 premieres Sept. 30 at 10/9c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimetelevisionabc premieresotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
'Bachelorette' Michelle axes man with files on how to win, get airtime
Michelle Young talks about drama, journey as 'The Bachelorette'
Grede focuses on lifting women, founders of color as 'Guest Shark'
'Queens' star is on a mission to empower women
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News