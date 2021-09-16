'Big Sky' season 2 trailer released: Watch it here

Calling all "Big Sky" fans: the trailer for season two is here!The second season of the hit ABC drama follows detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) as they investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana. "They soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems," the network teases, "as they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers."The show, which is based on books by C.J. Box, also stars Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic and Janina Gavankar.