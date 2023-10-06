Despite offering iconic views to residents and tourists, the Chicago skyline can prove deadly for millions of migratory birds that pass through the city.

Over 1,000 migrating birds die, crashing into McCormick Place after being confused by lights

Nearly 1,000 birds were part of a massive migration south when, it's believed, bright lights and low clouds caused the birds to get confused and hit McCormick Place early Thursday morning.

The birds are being preserved at the Field Museum.

"It's heartbreaking," said Field Museum Director of Bird John Bates. "It's absolutely heartbreaking."

Bates appealed to Chicagoans to draw shades and turn off lights, especially during the peak migration seasons.

"These birds are going to South America,'' Bates said. "Chicago is a crossroads. We ought to do what we can, help them out."

One kingfisher bird was one of the birds that was injured and may recover. It is believed to have come from Canada, bound for Central American, and was rescued by Annette Prince.

Prince is the Director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors. She said she's picked up 100 birds in the last 24 hours, most of them have died after flying into buildings.

"I necessarily can't go and save the rain forest or fix the habitat," Prince said. "But, in our own backyard, we have an opportunity to make things safer and at the same time enjoy the birds that are coming through."

For now, Prince hopes Chicagoans will do their part and the migration survivors will be on their ways soon after some rehab.