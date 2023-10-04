1 critically wounded in Bishop Ford Freeway shooting in Dolton: ISP

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was critically wounded in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban Dolton Tuesday night, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting took place at about 11 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near 137th Street, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Details on the victim's age were not immediately released.

Traffic was initially re-routed off at 130th Street, but all lanes have since reopened.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood