Black bear and cub play on swing in garden in Canada: VIDEO

A black bear and her cub were caught on video playing on a swing in a yard in British Columbia, Canada.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Video out of British Columbia, Canada caught a black bear and her cub absolutely determined to have a good time in someone's yard.

In the video, a mama bear can be seen carrying her cub in her mouth as she ambles through the garden to a round, blue plastic swing.

First she drops her cub onto it, but the little animal scampers down. But mama bear is determined to get onto the swing and have a good time. After several tries, she figures out how to get up and enjoys swinging around.

The family who captured the charming video said they've seen many bears and cubs over the years and they have mutual respect for each other.