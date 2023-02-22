ABC7 celebrates Black History Month at annual luncheon at DuSable Black History Museum

ABC7 celebrated Black History Month with our annual luncheon Tuesday at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

The luncheon was hosted by Hosea Sanders and Cheryl Burton at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

The museums' president and CEO spoke about its recent rebranding, adding "education" to the name.

ABC7 also shared stories from our upcoming special, hosted by Burton and Sanders, for Black History Month.

The special, called "Our Chicago: Spirit and Perseverance," airs Saturday at 6 p.m. with an encore presentation Sunday at 11 p.m.