WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Greater Chatham Initiative celebrates new store launch on South Side

ByTyra Whitney WLS logo
Thursday, February 1, 2024 1:12PM
New retail store Mahalia's showcases products from Chicago artists
Mahalia's, a new retail store showcasing Chicago artists, is opening up during Black History Month.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new retail store opens this week, showcasing products from local artists.

Mahalia's is a store featuring items made from Chicago creators and artists; products include candles, oils, art, and more.

Nedra Sims Fears with the Greater Chatham Initiative says the initiative wants to grow to provide a space for black vendors to showcase and sell their exceptional products.

The store honors and pays tribute to Mahalia Jackson, renowned gospel singer, Civil Rights activist, local entrepreneur, and a Chatham resident.

There is a grand opening on Friday February 2 starting at 11 a.m. at Artists on the 9ine, 735 E. 79th Street, Chicago.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW