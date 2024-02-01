Greater Chatham Initiative celebrates new store launch on South Side

Mahalia's, a new retail store showcasing Chicago artists, is opening up during Black History Month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new retail store opens this week, showcasing products from local artists.

Mahalia's is a store featuring items made from Chicago creators and artists; products include candles, oils, art, and more.

Nedra Sims Fears with the Greater Chatham Initiative says the initiative wants to grow to provide a space for black vendors to showcase and sell their exceptional products.

The store honors and pays tribute to Mahalia Jackson, renowned gospel singer, Civil Rights activist, local entrepreneur, and a Chatham resident.

There is a grand opening on Friday February 2 starting at 11 a.m. at Artists on the 9ine, 735 E. 79th Street, Chicago.