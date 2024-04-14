Black Maternal Health Week raises awareness of Black women's maternal mortality rate in US

Black Maternal Health week is observed April 11 through the 17th
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Black Maternal Health Week raises awareness about the health crisis many Black mothers face.
Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A long history of systemic racism and bias is largely to blame.
Studies show Black women are often dismissed or ignored when suffering from severe injuries or pregnancy-related complications.
The issue is not only gaining national attention, but also local. JB Pritzker called for $23 million to advance birth equity in Illinois.
This comes as Chicago makes plans to build a new birthing center on the city's South Side.
Dr. LaTasha Nelson from Northwestern Medical Group visited ABC 7 to talk more about the efforts to solve this dire issue.
