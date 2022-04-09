Black male resource fair at IU Northwest aims to bridge gap of health disparity among men of color

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- There's a new effort to bridge the gap of health disparity in Gary, Indiana when it comes to men of color."I think that a lot of men focus on making sure that they are taking care of their basic needs, which is making sure they have a job getting food and so they push their health to the side until it is too late," said Dr. Janet Seabrook, Community Healthnet Centers.Studies show black men between 45 and 54 years old are three times more likely to die from a stroke.That's why Indiana University Northwest is making resources available that include everything from medical needs to housing assistance."This is a place where they can come and learn about anything that they're in need of," said Linda Galocy, Clinical Associate Professor, Indiana University Northwest.There were 66 different vendors offering a variety of resources, putting them front and center for everyone in the community. It's critical because organizers there is a stigma, specifically for men of color when it comes to keeping up with their health."Just a fear of the unknown. You know, I'm gonna be honest with myself, said Christopher Vincent. "I was one of those that had that fear. You don't want to know what's going on. You know you need to know, you just don't want to know."Along with the resources available, the men in attendance also had a chance at some giveaways, job opportunities and education assistance."Events like this will kind of close that gap that can take away some of the fear of men of color you know, to come and get screened, get checked things of that nature," Vincent said.