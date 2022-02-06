Black-owned businesses to support for Black History Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Black-owned and minority-owned businesses have been making an impact in various industries, including hair, fashion and beauty.
Power by Teharah J is a woman-owned and Black-owned business run by a Chicago native that selling quality lipsticks and other beauty products. All items are vegan and use color psychology to make women feel empowered while wearing the product. Portions of the proceeds are donated to women in need of mental wellness care.
YouGoNatural is a Black-owned brand of satin-lined headwraps and turbans for men and women designed to style, moisturize and protect natural hair, providing extra TLC for your curls, kinks, coils, braids and locs.
Grayscaleis a luxury image consulting company and clothing brand founded in 2014 by Brandon "BJ" Gray. It provides something for everyone and for all occasions: Boardroom, weddings, formal attire and chic casual looks.
Grayscale created collections for women and men. Items have been worn by Anthony Anderson and Chicago native Dwyane Wade.
