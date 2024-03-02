Nearly 4K women of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority meet in Chicago for central regional conference

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is hosting its 90th Central Regional Conference in Chicago from Feb. 29 through March 4.

Chicago is home to the organization's international headquarters and the largest convention center in the United States, McCormick Place, which is where the conference will be held.

Nearly 4,000 members of the organization are expected to attend the conference. The theme is "Soaring in the Chi: Culture. Opulence. Excellence." The four-day event will include sessions and workshops that "enhance the sorority's rich legacy of service and sisterhood, including several community events. It's estimated that the conference will generate approximately $4 million for the local economy."

Events during the conference include a career and community fair with the Chicago Urban League, a blood drive, food collection events to combat childhood hunger and more.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first Black sorority, which was founded in 1908.