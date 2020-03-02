Arlington Heights blood drive honors 2-year-old girl who needed 4 transfusions before her birth

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An Arlington Heights parish is honoring a very special two-year-old Mount Prospect girl by holding a blood drive.Grace Bertram needed four blood transfusions before she was even born. Her mother's blood protein was incompatible with her own.On Sunday, friends and strangers gave the gift of blood to help those who need it."She's alive and well today because of the gift of life that other people gave her through their generous donation of blood," said Melissa Bertram, Grace's mother.Grace was born free of any serious complications and is a healthy toddler.