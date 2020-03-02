Community & Events

Arlington Heights blood drive honors 2-year-old girl who needed 4 transfusions before her birth

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An Arlington Heights parish is honoring a very special two-year-old Mount Prospect girl by holding a blood drive.

Grace Bertram needed four blood transfusions before she was even born. Her mother's blood protein was incompatible with her own.

On Sunday, friends and strangers gave the gift of blood to help those who need it.

"She's alive and well today because of the gift of life that other people gave her through their generous donation of blood," said Melissa Bertram, Grace's mother.

Grace was born free of any serious complications and is a healthy toddler.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsarlington heightsmount prospecthealthblood driveblood donationschurchtoddler
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News