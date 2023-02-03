Chase bank, car on fire in suburban Bloomingdale

Chopper 7HD was over a large fire at a bank in the northwest suburbs which also involved a crashed car.

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a large fire at a bank in Bloomingdale that also appears to involve a car.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene where there was a large emergency response presence outside a Chase bank in the 100-block of East Lake Street.

Toward the back of the bank, a white car appears to have crashed and is also on fire.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the fire were not immediately known, nor was it known if they were related.

Fire officials have not yet commented on the fire.

