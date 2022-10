Glendale Heights man charged after allegedly recording up woman's skirt at Bloomingdale Walmart

When the victim grabbed the man's phone, he allegedly twisted her arm to try and get the phone back, according to court records.

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man from suburban Glendale Heights is now charged with using his phone to record video under a woman's skirt.

The incident happened in a Walmart in Bloomingdale on August 15, according to court documents.

Marcelino Diaz Acero, 23 is now charged with unauthorized recording and aggravated battery. Both are felonies.

His bail was set at $20,000.