A Ring doorbell video shows a suspect stealing a car containing a wheelchair for a teen who has cerebral palsy and DiGeorge syndrome, his mom said.

Blue Island family's car found after stolen with wheelchair for teen with cerebral palsy inside

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A stolen family's car used to help a suburban teen with developmental disabilities has been found.

Alicia Rodriguez said her Hyundai Elantra was stolen last Sunday in Blue Island. The car had her 15-year-old son Aidan's custom wheelchair and car seat inside.

Her doorbell camera captured the suspect's escape. In the right corner of a doorbell video, you can see the moment when the suspect drove the car away.

Shattered glass greeted the mom in the morning.

Rodriguez said she hopes to get her son's equipment back or she'll be out of tens of thousands of dollars.

"I'm struggling here. Why would they take it?" Rodriguez said.

Now, a week later, police said the vehicle has been found. Police are working to find out if that equipment is still inside the vehicle as well.

A family member started a GoFundMe for Rodriguez and her son.