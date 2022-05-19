CPD asks for public's help identifying man involved in Loop robbery on CTA Blue Line platform

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a photo of the person wanted for a robbery on the CTA blue line.Detectives said this person approached a woman at the Clark and Lake platform in the Loop about 5:50 a.m. Sunday morning and ripped her purse off her shoulder.He's described as 18 to 25 years old; 5-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet tall; having black hair; and wearing a black T-shirt, dark jeans and dark shoes with white soles.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at (312)-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.