CPD asks for public's help identifying man involved in Loop robbery on CTA Blue Line platform

Chicago robbery: Man approached woman at Clark and Lake, ripped purse off her shoulder, CPD says
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a photo of the person wanted for a robbery on the CTA blue line.

Detectives said this person approached a woman at the Clark and Lake platform in the Loop about 5:50 a.m. Sunday morning and ripped her purse off her shoulder.

He's described as 18 to 25 years old; 5-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet tall; having black hair; and wearing a black T-shirt, dark jeans and dark shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at (312)-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.
