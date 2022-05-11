Uptown robberies: Chicago police investigating after 2 women robbed at gunpoint on North Side

The first happened about 11:15 p.m. near Lawrence and Winthrop avenues.
The second happened about 45 minutes later near Broadway and Wilson Avenue.
Chicago police said both women, 26 and 27, were approached by an SUV.
A man got out of the vehicle and robbed them at gunpoint, taking their purses.
Neither woman was hurt.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
