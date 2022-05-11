armed robbery

Uptown robberies: Chicago police investigating after 2 women robbed at gunpoint on North Side

Residents concerned after Lincoln Park, Lakeview robberies
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
2 women robbed at gunpoint in Uptown: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies in the Uptown neighborhood that happened minutes apart Tuesday night.

The first happened about 11:15 p.m. near Lawrence and Winthrop avenues.

The second happened about 45 minutes later near Broadway and Wilson Avenue.

RELATED: Lincoln Park residents meet with Chicago police over rising crime on North Side

Chicago police said both women, 26 and 27, were approached by an SUV.

A man got out of the vehicle and robbed them at gunpoint, taking their purses.

Neither woman was hurt.

RELATED: 'Downright disgusting': Young man fighting for life after thief shot him 3 times in Lincoln Park

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Lincoln Park residents met with police Tuesday night, after a series of recent North Side robberies and a shooting that left a 23-year-old man critically wounded.

