Bob Rohrman, legendary auto dealer known for TV commercials, dies at age 87

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Legendary car dealer Bob Rohrman died of natural causes Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed. He was 87 years old.Rohrman was well-known in the Chicago area for starring in decades of fun and quirky TV commercials for his business.The Indiana native got his start selling cars in downtown Lafayette before building an empire of dealerships that stretched across Chicago and the Midwest.In a statement, his family said, "The Rohrman Family cannot express their gratitude for every employee and friend that has labored by his side through the years and look forward to continuing his legacy through the Bob Rohrman Auto Group. His family will remember him most for his unending love and loyalty, generous heart for philanthropy, feisty spirit, contagious laugh and love for Purdue football."Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.