Body discovered after 4-hour barricade situation in Sauk Village

A nearly four hour barricade situation in Sauk Village Saturday ended with a discovery of an individual who had died by suicide, according to police.Sauk Village Police Chief Robert Kowalski said officers responded to a report that an armed offender had forced his way into a residence in the Candlelight Mobile Home Park on Candlelight Court in Sauk Village at approximately 3 p.m.When officers arrived and tried to call the offender out of the residence, but the offender did not respond, authorities said.Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart and the South Suburban Response Team sent a robot inside the home to investigate the situation. The robot allowed officers to find the individual, who had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.The individual was identified as 19-year-old Enan Harper, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.Authorities said there is no threat to neighbors and they believe the incident to be resolved.