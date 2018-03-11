Body discovered after 4-hour barricade situation in Sauk Village

Police responded to reports of an armed offender barging into a home in Sauk Village Saturday.

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A nearly four hour barricade situation in Sauk Village Saturday ended with a discovery of an individual who had died by suicide, according to police.

Sauk Village Police Chief Robert Kowalski said officers responded to a report that an armed offender had forced his way into a residence in the Candlelight Mobile Home Park on Candlelight Court in Sauk Village at approximately 3 p.m.

When officers arrived and tried to call the offender out of the residence, but the offender did not respond, authorities said.

Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart and the South Suburban Response Team sent a robot inside the home to investigate the situation. The robot allowed officers to find the individual, who had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The individual was identified as 19-year-old Enan Harper, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities said there is no threat to neighbors and they believe the incident to be resolved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suicidebarricadeSauk Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News