TAMPA, Florida --The father of a missing Florida woman who disappeared while celebrating her 36th birthday in Costa Rica has identified her body, which was found near the villa she rented.
A posting on the "Finding Carla " Facebook page says Costa Rican authorities allowed the family to view her body, which was found Monday half-buried and covered in plastic near the Airbnb villa that Carla Stefaniak, of Miami Beach, had rented last month.
An autopsy found stab wounds on her arms and neck, and the cause of death was determined to be a blow to the head.
On Tuesday, Costa Rican officials arrested 32-year-old Bismarck Espinosa Martinez, a guard at the Villa Buena Vista resort near San Jose. He reportedly lived in the room next to where Stefaniak was staying.
Investigators say blood was found in his apartment and that testimony he gave did not match with CCTV footage and other witness statements.
Officials say he had the time and space to commit the crime and became a suspect because of the investigation, after testimony he first gave was not compatible to the rest of the evidence.
Stefaniak traveled to Costa Rica to celebrate her birthday, leaving on Thanksgiving Day. But she had not been heard from since last Tuesday.
Stefaniak's sister-in-law, April Burton, flew with her, but Burton flew back one day early.
The pair had planned to stay in beach towns around the island, and they posted photos and video to social media documenting their trip.
The owner of Stefaniak's Airbnb said she was last seen getting in an Uber at around 5 a.m. Wednesday, but her Uber records don't show a transaction.
Espinoza said investigators used fingerprint comparisons to make positive identification of the remains. Stefaniak's relatives, who have been desperate to find her, said in a Facebook post that they planned to go to the morgue Tuesday to identify the body.
After a 911 call about Stefaniak's disappearance on Nov. 28, Espinoza said law enforcement launched a missing person investigation. They obtained surveillance footage from the area and gathered witness statements.
Espinoza said when they first spoke with the security guard, his story was "incompatible with reality" and presented many contradictions. He became a person of interest and investigators raided his home.
The suspect lives in apartment No. 7 at the complex. Stefaniak was staying in apartment No. 8.
They found the body on Monday, partially buried in a wooded area about 300 meters from the building, Espinoza said.
The suspect was arrested around 11 p.m. Monday. He is from Nicaragua and has been in the country since June. Espinoza said he has an irregular immigration record.
Federico Jenkins, a lawyer for the complex where Stefaniak stayed, said in a statement that the owners are cooperating with authorities and the facility is temporarily closed.
Here is the full statement:
"Since 2013, Villa Le Mas has operated a small vacation rental facility located at San Antonio, Escazu, Costa Rica. We have received over a thousand guests with wonderful reviews about the property and our service.
We are deeply saddened and devastated by the tragic events that occurred last week. The owners are fully cooperating with the authorities in the investigation and we hope that once the facts are determined, the perpetrator is brought to justice.
Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the victim of this horrible crime.
While the investigation is ongoing, and since the focus of the owners is the comfort of our guests, the facility has been temporarily closed."
The investigation is ongoing.